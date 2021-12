Reports of a house being shot up ended with a young man being transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 19-year old man was shot in the leg on Kosciusko Street in north Toledo early Tuesday morning.

Police received a call that a house was being shot up and someone had been struck by a bullet. The 19-year old was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

The victim's mother told WTOL 11 she doesn't know who would do this.