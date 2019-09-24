TOLEDO, Ohio — Neighbors are fed up in north Toledo after another strip club moved into their neighborhood and this one is in violation of the proper zoning laws.

Simply put, neighbors want the laws to be enforced and for the business to be shut down. It's something they've asked multiple city officials several times.

"How long does it take when someone is breaking the law for law enforcement to take action,” said George Williams, pastor at CityLight Church. “In my mind, that should be immediately. I don't think there should be a five, six, seven-month process in order to figure out if someone's actually violating the law."



Back in March, Black Diamonds opened up on Alexis Road. It's self-described as a premiere go-go bar. It opened in violation of the Toledo City Code (1104.1501) since it is within 1,000 feet from another strip club. What's most concerning for neighbors it's that the facility is within 500 feet of a daycare, a children's play zone and a church.

Williams is the pastor of CityLight Church, just down the road. He first brought his concerns to the city seven months ago when the business opened and distributed photos around his neighborhood. Ever since, he hasn't stopped raising his voice.



"We're not asking for any special privileges,” Williams said. “We're not asking the city to do us a favor, we're asking the city to simply… to enforce the laws that they created."



A city spokesperson said they are very aware of the concerns at Black Diamonds and are working on it diligently. They sent a letter back in May for the business to correct their violations, but nothing changed according to neighbors.

The city said they are using their internal processes, but it isn’t something that happens overnight. They are actively working on it. In fact, the city’s law department scheduled a meeting with Williams and others for Tuesday to discuss their process.

George Williams said he’s hopeful the meeting will produce real solutions in a quick manner as that’s something he hasn’t seen yet.

"I'm glad that they are looking at it, but our frustration is that they have been kicking the can and we don't get any answers,” Williams said.



WTOL sought answers from Black Diamond Monday. We knocked on their doors to no avail and even called the business, but still heard nothing.

Williams knows Black Diamonds isn't the only city-defined “sexually oriented business” on Alexis Road, but it is the only one operating illegally and he believes that needs to stop.

"Enough is enough,” said George Williams, pastor at CityLight Church on Alexis Road. “I mean at what point do we kind of have to raise the level of like, ‘hey community if we don't rally together our city is forgetting about us.’"

To raise awareness Williams and other neighbors will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. in the CityLight parking Lot at 201 E. Alexis Road. They hope city leaders will hear their voices and take action to improve their neighborhood.

