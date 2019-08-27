TOLEDO, Ohio — A mother of seven is making a call to the public for help after her car was stolen right out of her driveway Sunday night.

Nicole Ruch said she needs it back or she could be in big trouble on multiple fronts.

Ruch delivers pizzas for a living. She said she can drive 150 miles all around town every night, but it's all worth it to take care of her kids.

However, that job is a whole lot harder now.

"My car is my life," she said. "It's everything. Doctor's appointments, the grocery store, school, work."

So, you can only imagine the shock and desperation that washed over Ruch Sunday night.

After working late and bringing her kids home from grandma's, she decided to call it a night.

"I was exhausted," Ruch said. "I just sat down and fell asleep. About 45 minutes later I woke up, realized I had left my purse in my car, went outside to get my purse, and my whole car was gone."

WTOL

Ruch said she kept a spare car key inside her purse, which is what the thieves ultimately used in their getaway.

She has a surveillance camera on the front of her house, but adding insult to injury, it wasn't on at the time.

Now, she's figuring out how to get by. But with kids who need rides and pizza delivery shifts being given up, Ruch is asking anyone who spots her white 2020 Kia Soul to call police.

"I have to keep my job," Ruch said with tears in her eyes. "I have a lot of bills to pay. Lot of kids to support. I'm a single mom. I do this all on my own. I just really wish they would bring my car back to me."

If you see Ruch's car or have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

