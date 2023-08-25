Police investigating fire of vehicle towed early Friday in OVI incident

Authorities said a fire investigator had been notified of the incident.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A vehicle fire is under investigation after flames broke out at a Toledo police impound lot early Friday.

In a report, police said crews were dispatched to the TPD impound lot in the 100 block of Dura Avenue at approximately 2:25 a.m. regarding a call for a vehicle fire. The primary vehicle that was on fire had been towed to the lot approximately an hour earlier following an OVI incident, police claimed.

A second vehicle also caught fire during the incident. TFRD responded to the scene to put out the fire.

Police did not report any injuries and said a fire investigator was looking into the cause.