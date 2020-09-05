TOLEDO, Ohio — Firefighters with the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department put out a fire at a north Toledo home on Saturday afternoon.

The fire at N. Ontario St., between Bush St. and Magnolia St., started around 4:30 p.m.

Toledo Police on the scene said the fire started in the back of the home and generated a lot of black smoke.

Police also said there where “quite a few” people inside the home at the time.

It doesn’t appear as if anyone was injured.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

