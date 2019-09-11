TOLEDO, Ohio — A north Toledo garage went up in flames early Saturday morning.

This happened on Sherman and Chestnut Street around 1 a.m.

Fire officials on scene said the fire started in a garage and quickly spread to a nearby building. Significant damage was done to the garage, while damage to the second building was minor.

No injuries have been reported.

An investigation is ongoing.

RELATED: Toledo Police and Fire continue friendly competition with 4th annual Battle of the Badges blood drive

RELATED: Firefighter injured while fighting huge vacant house fire in west Toledo