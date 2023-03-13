More help needed from city to help fix damages from north Toledo water main break in November, residents say

Dozens of north Toledo residents were affected by the flooding damages, and the city plans to authorize almost $500,000 to restore the area where the break happened.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo is planning to spend over $500,000 to fix damages from flooding after a water main break in north Toledo in November.

Dozens of streets, homes and cars around the intersection of Galena and Chase streets flooded. The city is authorizing $488,041 through the Department of Public Utilities to restore the infrastructure damaged and $38,002 to replace the water main.

Area residents said some of the issues in their homes caused by the flooding have been fixed, but they still need more assistance.

Amy Wallace's basement was completely underwater the day of the flooding. Her furnace, hot water tank, washer, dryer, ductwork and some belongings were destroyed, all of which she said she documented and sent to the city, which is not legally responsible for any of the home repairs.

Wallace said she was reimbursed $25,100 by the city for some of the clean-up a couple of weeks ago, but is still struggling with issues like health concerns from mold.

But the compensation "went fast," Wallace said.

"We have no yard anymore because of the sediment," she said, pointing to a layer of straw covering her yard as a makeshift fix.

Wendy Helterman's basement also saw extreme flooding, as it was almost entirely underwater, too.

She said the city did do some work to help her fix it, but like Wallace, she is still waiting to hear back after sending receipts of more repairs needed.

"I'm waiting to hear back from the city's attorney," Helterman said. (The city) has paid for some things. They paid for the furnace, they paid for the cleaning, which was professionally cleaned and sanitized," she said.

She's mostly content with how the city has assisted in the restoration but said a little more help is still needed.

"It's not like they didn't do anything, they did. It's just there's a little more that needs to be done," she said.