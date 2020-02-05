TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire and Rescue Department crews battled a fire that broke out in a north Toledo apartment in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Fire officials say the roof of an apartment located on the corner of Buckeye Street and N. Ontario Street collapsed and flames spread to the house next door.

The apartment was vacant and no one was reported injured, according to the fire department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

