North Toledo Coalition seeks volunteers for neighborhood clean-up event Saturday

The North Toledo Coalition plans to clean up the neighborhood Saturday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A neighborhood group is planning a clean-up in north Toledo Saturday and they need volunteers to help.

North Toledo Coalition plans to clean up trash, tires and other debris from the Jamie Farr, Vistula, Chase school neighborhoods.

The group organizes clean-up events periodically to help control blight in the neighborhood.

Volunteers will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at Jamie Farr Park. The crew will leave the park at 10:15 a.m., organizers said. They will travel around the Jamie Farr, Chase school and Vistula neighborhoods with a 16-foot box truck to collect debris.

“Over the years blight in the North End has been overwhelming," said volunteer Dwayne Boling. "It's my duty to take care of my home. My goal with the cleaning is to motivate and inspire the youth of our community to take pride for their neighborhoods. I'd like to make a difference in the way that wasn't done for us as youngsters."

