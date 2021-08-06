North Toledo Boys & Girls Club pays homage to former CEO with new name

The former North Toledo Boys & Girls Club will now be known as David Wehrmeister Boys & Girls Club.

It will be known as David Wehrmeister Boys & Girls Club.

Wehrmeister is the former president and CEO and dedicated his career to the organization.

Leaders say this honor is fitting for all the work he's done in the community and city of Toledo.

"Dave is an incredibly special person and leaves a tremendous legacy behind for those that follow in all the innovation, the creativity, the programs and the downright impact that he's had on so many kids," said CEO and President Jim Clark.

Game rooms and other areas of the club were recently been revamped and are connected to Sherman Elementary School.