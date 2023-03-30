Graduation held in hospital for ailing father

A school district in Schuylkill County made a father's wish to see his daughter graduate come true.

ASHLAND, Pa. — Lauren Bennyhoff of Ashland graduated from North Schuylkill Junior Senior High School over the weekend.

But instead of walking across the stage, she walked across her dad's hospital room at Penn State Hershey Medical Center.

“There was a lot of tears shed because it was a bittersweet moment because my dad finally got his final wish of watching me graduate,” Lauren said.

Mark Bennyhoff, Lauren's father, lives with ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease. It affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. Patients eventually lose control of their muscles.

“Life expectancy is like two to five years, and right away went like, 'I need six.' And we're like, 'Why six?' And he said 'I want to see my daughter graduate.' He said, 'That is my goal.'” said wife and mother Stephanie Bennyhoff.

Mark had to be rushed to the hospital Friday night. That's when his family and staff from North Schuylkill started working to make his dream come true.

On Sunday, Lauren came to the hospital in cap and gown for an early graduation.

“There were 35 people in the room, plus there was nurses standing behind, and they were all like the tears were nonstop,” Stephanie said.

“He was there, and that means a lot because, like my mom says, ALS is like a death sentence. So not knowing how much time he has left is hard,” Lauren said.

“We were just always fearful that he wasn't going to make it. And I wanted him to have that time and the relief now that he doesn't have to suffer, that he can go,” Stephanie added.

Lauren Bennyhoff will graduate again, this time with her classmates, later this spring. She plans to major in nursing at Bloomsburg University. She says she hopes to care for patients the way nurses care for her dad.