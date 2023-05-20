A detective at the scene that a woman and teen boy were shooting at each other after what is believed to have been a drug deal.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman and a teen are injured after exchanging gunfire in the parking lot of a Taco Bell restaurant in North Linden Saturday afternoon, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were sent to the Taco Bell, located at 3402 Cleveland Ave., around 4 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Detective Joe Mullins told 10TV at the scene that a woman and teen boy were shooting at each other after what is believed to have been a drug deal.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital and are described as "stable."

Mullins said they believe the teen pulled his gun first and the female began to run away before pulling out her weapon and firing several times.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it's made available.