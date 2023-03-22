Federal investigators serve search warrant at North Baltimore Local Schools administrative building Wednesday

Superintendent Rich Delaney confirmed to WTOL 11 that federal investigators served a search warrant at the district's administrative building Wednesday morning.

NORTH BALTIMORE, Ohio — Federal investigators served a search warrant at the North Baltimore Local Schools administrative building Wednesday morning to investigate "a potential misuse of funds," Superintendent Ryan Delaney confirmed to WTOL 11.

Delaney said he could not elaborate further on the purpose of the investigation, but did say it was ongoing. He said he has not been notified of any further actions in the investigation.

The investigators, who were not from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and only brought a clipboard, a box and an envelope in with them, arrived at the building on South Main Street in North Baltimore around 9 a.m. and did not seem to take anything from the building, Delaney said.

Each administrative employee in the building was kept in a conference room while the investigators conducted the roughly two-and-a-half-hour search, Delaney said.

The schools in the district were not placed under lockdown during the search.

The administrative building houses the offices of the superintendent, the bus transportation/administrative aide, the treasurer, the assistant treasurer and the Education Management Information System Coordinator, Delaney said.

There was also a North Baltimore police officer at the scene during the investigation.

WTOL 11 left a voicemail with North Baltimore Police Department Chief David Lafferty Wednesday evening but has yet to hear back.

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.