Multiple crews responded to the Main Street fire on Saturday morning.

NORTH BALTIMORE, Ohio — A two-story brick building in downtown North Baltimore went up in flames on a frigid Saturday morning.

The Wood County Sheriff’s office says multiple crews responded to the fire in the 200 block of Main Street around 6:30 a.m.

The building is shared by Mak and Ali’s Pizza and the North Baltimore Wash and Dry laundromat.

The building was a total loss and had to be pulled down.

Officials say no one was injured as a result of the fire.