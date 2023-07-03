Norfolk Southern employee dies after collision between train and dump truck in Cleveland

A spokesperson for Cleveland-Cliffs said it happened along a Norfolk Southern rail line that runs through Cleveland-Cliffs Cleveland Works property.

CLEVELAND — A Norfolk Southern employee has died following an incident in Cleveland after a collision between a Norfolk Southern train and a Stein Inc. dump truck early Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson for Cleveland-Cliffs tells 3News it happened on a Norfolk Southern rail line that runs through Cleveland-Cliffs Cleveland Works property.

“As a result of the collision, a Norfolk Southern employee lost his life,” the spokesperson said in an e-mail. “The location is being controlled by Cleveland police and Norfolk Southern.”

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the victim as 46-year-old Louis Shuster, of Broadview Heights.

3News also received the following statement from Cleveland police:

The Cleveland Division of Police Accident Investigation Unit responded to 2615 W. 3rd Street for a crash involving a vehicle striking a train with a fatality. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

No additional details were immediately available.

Norfolk Southern has been the focus of headlines for weeks after last month's toxic train derailment in East Palestine.

On Monday, Norfolk Southern released a six-point plan "to immediately enhance the safety of its operations" after the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released their preliminary report in the East Palestine incident. You can read full details of that plan HERE. The announcement came just a few days after another Norfolk Southern train derailment happened Saturday in Springfield, Ohio.

