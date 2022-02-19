Non-profit honoring local musician who passed away last weekend

BeInstrumental, which provides free musical instruments, music education and opportunities to perform to area kids, is honoring Jake Pavlica.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A local musician is being remembered this weekend by a Northwest Ohio non-profit.



Jake Pavlica died last Saturday at the age of 28 from a suspected drug overdose.

A big advocate of the local music scene, Pavlica was well-known around the area, both as a musician and as a supporter of other artists.

"He loved going to local open mic nights. When he walked in the door everyone just smiled because they knew a good person was there and he was going to entertain them with some serious skill,” said Pavlica’s friend Dee Brown.

He was also an early supporter of BeInstrumental, a Toledo based non-profit which provides free musical instruments, music education and opportunities to perform to kids in the area.

Because of Pavlica's impact on the non-profit, BeInstrumental has announced a memorial fund in his name.

Right now, board members will match donations to the fund up to two thousand dollars. You can donate to BeInstrumental here.

The family is planning a celebration of life for Jake next weekend.

