WATERVILLE, Ohio — A small house fire broke out in Waterville Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred on Concord Street a little before 3 p.m.

Crews on scene said that everyone inside the home was able to get out. No injuries have been reported.

At this time, it is unclear what started the fire or how many people were inside. We will continue to keep you updated.

