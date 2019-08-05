TOLEDO, Ohio — A piece of legislation could change how you can get a job. Toledo City Council had a hearing Tuesday night on the Pay Equity Act which would make it illegal for employers to ask how much money you made at your last job.

The idea behind this legislation is that when employers asks how much someone was making at their last job, they will base their offer on the person's old salary, regardless of how much they were willing to pay going into negotiations.

"I think we get just on whether or not we have the votes. I'm pretty sure we do have the votes. The audience was very very informative," Councilwoman Yvonne Harper said.

Harper spoke in favor of the pay equity act. To her, it's a "no brainer" if it helps people get equal pay for equal work, and close the gender and race pay gaps.

"I didn't know until later in life that a white female that I trained was always making more money than me," Harper said.

Others who are more skeptical said they're concerned the legislation would take away First Amendment rights of businesses by restricting what they can ask.

Councilman Gary Johnson said he supports the idea, but is worried it could bring lawsuits.

"If that's happening and they're successful in Philadelphia then that's going to have a chain reaction, so I want to make sure before I put this legislation in place," Johnson said.

Councilman Nick Komives, who introduced the act, said he has taken that into consideration and that while they are similar, the language of the act here is different than in Philadelphia.

Everyone who came for public comment spoke in favor of the Pay Equity Act, Including Laura Schaffer. She said having to disclose her salary has likely led to her being paid less since she got her first job after college during the recession.

"I don't want anyone who has a bachelor's degree or equivalent experience in a certain job to be anchored to that experience," Schaffer said.