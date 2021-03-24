No prom? No problem: Maumee High School creates way to celebrate 2021 seniors without a formal dance

It was a tough start to the school year, but high school seniors are working to make sure it doesn't end that way. The Panthers already have a plan in place.

MAUMEE, Ohio — Knowing that the pandemic canceled special events last year, the class of 2021 is wondering if they'll get to participate in the traditions they've been looking forward to.

At Maumee High School they have decided to forego holding prom... but seniors will still be celebrated.

"It's going to be a formal sit-down catered meal. We're going to have a DJ there that's going to play games. We're going to have a magician," Principal Matt Dick said.

Although it's not the typical party, the aspects of a prom still remain.

It's something senior class president Isabel Huembes says will be important when she and her peers look back 10 years from now.

"Instead of focusing on something we got taken away from us and things that we can't do, it's something that we can do no matter the size and scale of it. We just took into consideration what our classmates would want to do," Huembes said.

A group of students along with some staff have been planning this senior celebration for months.

Senior Serena Rable says one big hurdle with planning an event like this was other people giving ideas that just wouldn't work out because of COVID-19 protocols.

"A lot of people had a lot of 'what if's' and 'why can't we do this' and not a positive mindset. So it was a lot of group collaboration and group effort to get there," Rable said.