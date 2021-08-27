No potato salad at the GAF Friday; broken refrigerator ruins 2,500 pounds of the fan-favorite side

Volunteers are being asked to come in bright and early, at 8 a.m., Saturday to help prepare a fresh batch.

OREGON, Ohio — The German-American Festival kicked off on Friday, but if you were hoping to help yourself to a pile of potato salad, you'll have to save the spuds for later.

Festival organizers announced Friday afternoon that a broken refrigerator caused them to lose a whopping 2,500 pounds of potato salad they had ready to go for the weekend.

But don't worry; not all is lost! The fan-favorite side should be back in stock on Saturday.

Volunteers are being asked to come in bright and early, at 8 a.m., Saturday to help prepare a fresh batch.

Help! Potato Salad Catastrophe! We’re remaking it tomorrow (Saturday) at 8am. Bring a pairing knife and big bowl to the big tent at 8am on Saturday and help us do it again! 🥔 Posted by German-American Festival (GAF) on Friday, August 27, 2021

This isn't the first time a refrigerator issue has put the festival in a pinch. In 2014, a fire destroyed one of its refrigerator trucks and ruined the potato salad then, too. Thankfully, volunteers were able to step up and save the day.

This year's event is set for Friday through Sunday at Oak Shade Grove in Oregon.

The GAF is billed as Toledo’s oldest and largest ethnic festival. Each fest features a variety of traditional, authentic German food and import beer.

While the food is a major draw, there is plenty more to do. Festivalgoers can experience authentic German music, folk dancing, and a wide variety of entertainment, including German contests and feats and rides.

Money from the festival supports the German and Swiss cultural center and philanthropic programs in the Toledo area.

The schedule for this year's festival is:

Friday, Aug. 27 | 4 p.m.-1 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 28 | 12 p.m.-1 a.m.

Sunday, Aug. 29 | 12 p.m.-11 p.m.