TOLEDO, Ohio — Police say no one was hurt after a car crashed into the porch of a home in south Toledo.

The one-car crash happened at Broadway and Jervis around 4:30 a.m.

Our crew at the scene says the car is being loaded up on a tow truck now and there seems to be no damage done to the porch, just some knocked over trash cans.

It is unclear what caused the car to crash into the porch.

There is a slowdown in the area as the right lane is closed as a result of the crash.