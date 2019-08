SYLVANIA, Ohio — No one was hurt after Sylvania school bus was involved in a crash Wednesday morning.

Sylvania Police say children were on the bus at the time of the crash.

The school contact parents and said that bus 41 was involved in an accident with another vehicle.

"The good news is that our students and driver are safe and did not sustain any injuries. The students were transferred to another bus and brought to school by 8:15. Bus 41 has been driven back to the bus garage for inspection."