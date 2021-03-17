No moves to remove Rep. Householder from his seat

Larry Householder is one of five people charged in connection with a bribery scheme connected to an alleged $60 million bribery scheme.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Despite a lot of talk at the Ohio State House, there was no action to remove former Republican Larry Householder from his seat on Wednesday.

The former Speaker of the Ohio House pleaded not guilty in September and has not indicated he will resign from his seat.

On Tuesday, Democrat Michele Lepore-Hagan (D-Youngstown) introduced a resolution calling for Householder’s removal.

Republican leaders in the Ohio House held a caucus meeting Tuesday to discuss whether to bring a motion to the floor to expel Householder.

Wednesday afternoon, Bob Cupp, the Speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives, declined to comment on any questions regarding Householder.

"I have called on him repeatedly and consistently that he should resign. That would be the honorable thing to do," Cupp said.

Cupp would not comment on the potential next steps for Householder, citing a long-standing policy about not talking about internal caucus communications.