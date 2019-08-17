NORTHWOOD, Ohio — Fire crews fought a large vehicle fire that wrapped five Penske trucks in flames early Saturday morning.

The incident happened in the parking lot of the Penske Collision Center around 2 a.m.

Crews put out the fire within 10 minutes of arrival.

Three of the trucks were totaled, the other two sustained damage. No injuries have been reported.

Officials are unsure what caused the vehicles to catch fire. Their investigation is ongoing.

