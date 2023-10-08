With free gun locks available, local leaders say there is no excuse for improper gun use

According to the CDC, firearms are the leading cause of death for children and teens in the U.S.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Be SMART program, part of a local community group, is stepping up and trying to keep youths safe from gun violence and educate the community on proper gun safety.

Officials with Nationwide Children's Hospital of Toledo and first responders are partnering with the community-run organization to spread gun safety awareness.

"We know that there are a number of deaths that happen because they are accidental," Angela Mingo, the vice president of development at Nationwide Children's Hospital of Toledo. "We know that children are having access to guns and we know that education is the key. We know that parents can keep children safe it really does start at home but it's also asking all the right questions."

This is a message that will now be shared by the Cherry Legacy Neighbor's Group in the Be SMART program with the goal of educating the public on securing their weapons, proper gun use and preventing suicide.

To support this message, gun locks were distributed for free at the meeting Thursday.

"We are donating a total of 100 gun locks, so we are making sure we are getting those in the hands of community members of families and organizations that are supporting families today," Mingo said.

According to the CDC, firearms are the leading cause of death for children and teens in the U.S. and roughly 4.6 million children in the U.S. live in a household with at least one unloaded, unlocked gun.

Toledo police chief Michael Troendle said gun locks can keep guns out of the wrong hands.

He said if you are hesitant to pick up a free lock, just think of the emotional damage improper gun use can have on the entire city.

"Those memories will never fade, and it is something that is causing so much harm within our community and a simple act of securing that weapon saves a life, saves the trauma that has been passed down to other members of our community. It's a simple step, but it's huge," Troendle said.

SMART stands for:

Secure all guns in homes and vehicles

Model responsible behavior around guns

Ask about the presence of unsecured guns in others' vehicles and homes

Recognize the role of guns in suicide

Tell others to Be SMART