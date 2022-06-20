Heat cancels classes Tuesday at Escuela SMART Academy

Temperatures Tuesday are predicted to be near 100 degrees and school officials say air conditioning at the school isn't working.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Officials with Toledo Public Schools have canceled classes for Tuesday, June 21 at Escuela SMART Academy due to excessive heat.

Temperatures Tuesday are predicted to be near 100 degrees, and in a post on Facebook Monday, school leaders noted that the air conditioning wasn't working.

At this time, it isn't clear if classes will be able to resume on Wednesday. The district will provide an update sometime Tuesday afternoon.

According to our WTOL 11 Weather Team, it’s been a decade since Toledo’s temperature reached triple digits, and Tuesday could be the hottest day since 2012.

The full-on summer sun will make it feel even hotter, so make sure to stay hydrated and stay indoors in the air conditioning as much as possible. Check on elderly neighbors and those with health conditions who may be impacted more severely by the heat.

