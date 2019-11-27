OREGON, Ohio — No animals were injured after a fire started in a pet store in Oregon Wednesday morning.

The fire started around 9 a.m. at Pet Finatics on Navarre Ave.

Fire crews were able to respond to the store quickly and put out the fire.

Crews say the fire was mostly toward the front of the store near some dog food that started to smolder.

There were animals inside the store at the time of the fire, but all are safe.

The store sustained a little damage and may be able to be back open on Friday.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but crews say it is not suspicious.