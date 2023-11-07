Whitmer alum Hayes-Davis announces fund to assist students at alma mater

Nigel Hayes-Davis, a star athlete from Whitmer, created the fund in his mother's name to help cover the cost of academic resources for students in need.

Nigel Hayes-Davis is no stranger to giving back to his community and on Thursday, the former star athlete at Whitmer High School announced the creation of a fund aimed at assisting current Whitmer students.

In honor of his mother, whom Hayes-Davis credits much of his success to, the fund is named the Talaya Davis Panther Fund.

The new, permanent fund will help cover the cost of academic resources for students that need further financial assistance.

Not only will the fund cover the costs of supplies needed in a classroom, it will also cover field trips and career-prep courses that are offered to students at Whitmer.

The fund's mission aims to help students in need reach their full potential without having to worry about the cost.

Hayes-Davis said that he believes the fund is a direct reflection of the values instilled at him by his mother at a young age and throughout his career.

"For my entire life, my mother has preached the importance of uplifting others through acts of servitude, especially at home and in the community,” said Hayes-Davis. “It’s a privilege to honor her by giving more Whitmer students the opportunities they need and deserve through the Talaya Davis Panther Fund.”

To receive assistance, students will be nominated by a teacher or counselor and then selected by an outside party to ensure equal opportunity.

Hayes-Davis also returned to Whitmer High School in July to host his first-ever basketball camp which included two days of skills training for boys and girls in the Toledo area.

If you'd like to donate to the Talaya Davis Panther fund, click here.