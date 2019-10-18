TOLEDO, Ohio — It's a driver seat into the real world of policing.

This week, new Toledo police officers in training are receiving vehicle pursuit training. During training, officers practice their vehicle pursuit driving schools to teach the cadets to remain calm in stressful situations.

"Now we're putting them through pursuit driving, having them talk on the radio and getting them use to the high stress environment they're going to be dealing with everyday," said Sgt. Cook.

Right now there are 37 cadets training to protect and serve.

From traffic stops to building searches and vehicle pursuits, the goal of the training is to get new officers comfortable with the job.

It's as close as they can get without being in real danger before hitting the streets.