LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — The fight against breast cancer rages on.

It’s a battle being waged on multiple fronts, including major technological advancements, which is giving doctors a clearer view of the culprit.

"The first thing the doctor said to me, 'it isn’t good,'" explained Jennifer bowman, a breast Cancer Survivor.

Breast cancer survivor Jennifer Bowman, recounts the moments that forever changed her life; doctors diagnosing her with with an aggressive form of breast cancer : Stage two Her2-positive breast cancer.

"Obviously it was surreal, you don’t think it’s going to happen to you," explained Bowman.

Like many who are diagnosed, Bowman had no family history of cancer. Her cancer was caught during a routine mammogram. Doctors spotted the disease using new 3D technology called Tomosythisis.

"All the radiologist are unbelievably impressed with this new technology. We are definitely finding breast cancers that are smaller and would have been missed on previous mammograms," explained Dr. Malcolm Doyle, a radiologist at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

For years mammograms only showed a two-dimensional image of the breast from two X-ray images of each breast.

"If you had dense breast tissue, which is what all this white stuff is on the mammogram. there is much more chance that the cancer could be missed," said Doyle.

Dr. Doyle added that the limited 2D view often times led to a false positive, which is when a mammogram shows an abnormal area that looks like cancer but turns out to be normal.

"None of us can imagine going back to the old days of just the 2-D mammograms," said Doyle.

The new 3D mammograms have been slowly integrated into hospitals across the country, becoming the standard of care.

"The woman is really not going to realize anything different, the poisoning is the same and the time, even though we have all these extra images, the time to obtain the mammogram is not that different from before," explained Doyle.

The real difference is the view.

The 3D scans take several X-rays of the breast from different angles and then creates a 3D image of the breast .

This allows specialists to see right through fatty and dense breast tissue which exposes the cancer early.

"The key with breast cancer is picking it up at a smaller size, when it has an earlier stage. It gives the woman the best prognosis," explained Doyle.

While most insurances now cover the procedure, there is local help for those who are uninsured or under-insured through Susan G. Komen Northwest Ohio.

Last year alone the nonprofit funded nearly 900 mammograms.

Dr. Doyle absolutely believes the new technology is saving lives.

"The old mammograms, even though they were somewhat flawed, were proven to decrease the mortality rate from breast cancer. tthe data is still coming in on the 3D mammograms, but we are anticipating even greater decreases in mortality related to breast cancer," he explained.

Early detection is the key. Doctors recommend yearly mammograms starting at 40, with a baseline mammogram around 35. Those number are different if you have a family history. You can learn more about the recommendations and the various Komen resources available to you right here in our area.