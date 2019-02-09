HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — The city of Findlay and Hancock County are expanding a program that could save lives. The Everbridge Emergency Alert System has been in place in Findlay for a while now but has recently expanded to include the entire county.

The sheriff's office took advantage of the county fair, where a lot of residents gather, to spread the word that people can simply sign up for alerts on their phones.

Users can easily pick and choose what alerts they receive, ranging from severe weather, water boil advisories, flood warnings, water and electric outages and road closures.

The system not only informs residents of what's going on around the county but also helps keep first responders safe as well.

"Making the public aware of, let's say, a road closed, avoiding the area by getting alert, you're going to know that the major roadway might be closed down and you can make an alternate route to get around it. Instead of showing up and packing the roadway, which makes it more difficult for us to complete the scene and clear it out," said Deputy Corey Hartman with the Hancock County Sheriff's Office

If you're a Hancock County resident and you would like to sign up for the system, just click here.

