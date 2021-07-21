New youth summer camp led by teenagers is helping to keep Toledo's young people educated and engaged

Teens Inspiring Kids is holding its first youth summer camp to provide a place for kids to learn, stay engaged, and stay out of trouble.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A new program is working to help youth stay out of trouble, and it's run by teenagers.

Teens Inspiring Kids, or T.I.K., is holding its first youth summer camp to provide a place for kids to learn and stay engaged. Its mission is to help create the next generation of leaders.

"It's fun here and I make new friends here," said D'Angela Davis, who is attending the camp.

Making friends is a small part of a much larger picture: ensuring young people in Toledo are on the right path.

The T.I.K. youth summer camp gives teenagers a chance to be a mentor and kids the space to be themselves.

"There are a lot of kids out here going through a lot of stuff and don't feel comfortable speaking to their parents or an adult about it. They will speak to us since we're around their age," camp counselor Ajaniece Pitman said.

In recent weeks, Toledo's mayoral candidates have all said youth programming and initiatives are imperative to help decrease violence in the city. That's the goal of T.I.K.

"I know sometimes it's difficult in our community right now to not get our kids to be easily influenced. So, I just want to do my part to help create a safer neighborhood and raise awesome future leaders," program director Rochelle S. Morrishaw said.

Over the course of four weeks, these kids will hear from business owners and community members, have workshops in gang prevention and personal development, and even get help to get ready for school.

"They're teaching us and taking time out of their day and I like it because I'm learning at the same time. And it's fun," camp attendee Dennis Seldon said.

For the teens, they say they're more like a big brother or sister compared to a mentor, but believe their presence will help create the next generation of leaders.

"I think having summer programs is great; it keeps kids out of the streets and from becoming in danger and puts them in a safe space with other children with social skills and communication," Pitman said.

It's an initiative that they hope will enrich their community and push the kids to be successful.

If you'd like your child to join the program, there are only 13 spots left. The group is also looking for more teenagers to be a counselor.