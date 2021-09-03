New York City's Twitter account takes cheap shot at Cleveland; social media strikes back

CLEVELAND — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previously published and unrelated story
So here I thought that I was going to have an easy, stress-free Friday night as we make our way towards a holiday weekend.
Then I saw a bunch of my friends react to a very strange tweet as the city of New York took a below-the-belt shot at our city of Cleveland.
Oh, it's on. Now, I'm fired up. Let's go!
So here's what we know: At 6:34 p.m. on Friday, the official Twitter account for the city of New York (@nycgov) put out the following: "A gloomy day in New York City is still better than a sunny day in Cleveland."
Oh really?
Come on, man! What did we do to you, New York?
But instead of me getting angry and firing back, I thought it would be more fun to go and sample of some of the witty responses I've seen on Twitter. Believe me, it's therapeutic!
Here we go!
Well played, Mr. Mitchell.
Brandon Simmons wasn't having any of this, either!
Don't make Ken Carman angry. You won't like him when he's angry.
Good point here by my man David Kinder!
U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno (R-OH) might have racked up a few more potential voters with this tweet.
Ohio's Attorney General Dave Yost also weighed in:
We've got more! The city of Sandusky busted out a LeBron James GIF in response.
I saw a bunch of responses like this one:
Here are a few more:
And to cap it off, yes Destination Cleveland, the city's official tourism agency, is aware of the tweet.
Don't mess with us, New York! And enjoy your July 4 holiday, everyone!
More Headlines:
- Rocky River, Bay Village, and Vermilion ranked among the top 25 best beach lake towns in America
- WalletHub study labels Cleveland one of the least happy cities in nation
- Cleveland Clinic Children's, UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital ranked among best in nation in several specialties
- Cleveland Clinic ranked #2 hospital in the world by Newsweek
Editor's Note: The below video is from a previously published story