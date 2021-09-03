New York City's Twitter account takes cheap shot at Cleveland; social media strikes back

"A gloomy day in New York City is still better than a sunny day in Cleveland." Oh, really?

So here I thought that I was going to have an easy, stress-free Friday night as we make our way towards a holiday weekend.

Then I saw a bunch of my friends react to a very strange tweet as the city of New York took a below-the-belt shot at our city of Cleveland.

Oh, it's on. Now, I'm fired up. Let's go!

So here's what we know: At 6:34 p.m. on Friday, the official Twitter account for the city of New York (@nycgov) put out the following: "A gloomy day in New York City is still better than a sunny day in Cleveland."

Oh really?

A gloomy day in New York City is still better than a sunny day in Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/pJC6hDdMvz — City of New York (@nycgov) July 2, 2021

Come on, man! What did we do to you, New York?

But instead of me getting angry and firing back, I thought it would be more fun to go and sample of some of the witty responses I've seen on Twitter. Believe me, it's therapeutic!

Here we go!

Well played, Mr. Mitchell.

I love @nycgov..but this is meaner than a rat stealing pizza on the subway! https://t.co/ICdj3UFBTj — Russ Mitchell (@RussWKYC) July 3, 2021

Brandon Simmons wasn't having any of this, either!

Mannnnn. The lies! I’ve been to NY. Not impressed. @TheCLE Please handle this!!! https://t.co/d6z589gFjC — Brandon Simmons (@216Brandon) July 3, 2021

Don't make Ken Carman angry. You won't like him when he's angry.

This is cheap and disgusting. Whoever is behind it, correct yourself. https://t.co/ITiYHlLBDn — Ken Carman (@KenCarman) July 3, 2021

Good point here by my man David Kinder!

At least our football team plays in the city/state it's named after. https://t.co/BYTR0A92tB — David Kinder II (@davidkinderii) July 3, 2021

U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno (R-OH) might have racked up a few more potential voters with this tweet.

Whomever is running this Twitter account has been walking around the streets of NYC too much today and may have gotten stoned from the constant smell of drugs in the air. Cleveland > NYC any day! @CityofCleveland https://t.co/MpbpQmxa4L — Bernie Moreno (@berniemoreno) July 3, 2021

Ohio's Attorney General Dave Yost also weighed in:

I met a woman in Cleveland a couple weeks ago who had moved here from New York with her family to escape your heavy taxation and smothering government



Keep it up, Gotham. Your huddled masses, yearning to breathe free... they’re learning to escape from New York #DefendTheLand https://t.co/lm4kHvbXRr — Attorney General Dave Yost (@Yost4Ohio) July 3, 2021

We've got more! The city of Sandusky busted out a LeBron James GIF in response.

I saw a bunch of responses like this one:

At least we know who our mayor is. https://t.co/VU4Vx1FG8A — ClevelandNeoliberal (@ClevelandNeolib) July 3, 2021

Here are a few more:

Cleveland, Ohio? Home of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame? Maybe go down to Canton to the Pro Football Hall of Fame? Have you ever seen a Cuyahoga sunset? SMH 🤦🏼‍♀️ @KingJames https://t.co/BGbAS5vehZ — Paige Katrinchak (@PaigeKatrinchak) July 3, 2021

When I was in college the first kid from NYC I met asked me what time zone Cleveland was in. His face when I said “yours.”



So many New Yorkers have no idea what the rest of the world has to offer. They don’t know what they don’t know. 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/w32h146cr2 — Craig Lyndall (@WFNYCraig) July 3, 2021

Looks like the @nycgov social manager got reminded today that Cleveland has a major pro sports title in the last nine years and NYC doesn’t. https://t.co/wSR3FFDdzx — 🅟🅐🅤🅛 🅃🄴🄴🄿🄻🄴 #TeamWarlock (@paulcteeple) July 3, 2021

I grew up in Cleveland and live in NYC, and this is rude and hacky. https://t.co/3ONiPY6N7U — melissa (@fatgirlinohio) July 2, 2021

And to cap it off, yes Destination Cleveland, the city's official tourism agency, is aware of the tweet.

Don't mess with us, New York! And enjoy your July 4 holiday, everyone!

