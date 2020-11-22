New yoga studio in Whitehouse aims to push neighborhood feel

Ordinary Pioneer Yoga and Healing offers classes in yoga, meditation and Reiki energy healing.

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — If you’ve ever thought about taking up yoga, or just trying it out, now could be a great time, especially if you are close to western Lucas County.

A new yoga studio in Whitehouse opened its doors on Saturday. The new studio caters to beginners but offers yoga and meditation classes for all levels.

Halina Schriefer is one of the owners of Ordinary Pioneer Yoga and Healing on Providence St. in Whitehouse.

Schriefer is a Reiki Master Practitioner and offers energy healing sessions as well as group gatherings to increase the overall wellbeing of students.

Ordinary Pioneer says they are hoping to push a neighborhood feel and are looking forward to being part of the Whitehouse community.

The studio is running a special for the holidays. Ten yoga classes for $99.

