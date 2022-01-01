New Year's Eve celebrations return to local restaurants

Patrons are once again welcome to ring in the new year at midnight at some of their favorite establishments after the pandemic canceled most last year.

MAUMEE, Ohio — Though it's hard to believe, the end of another year is here and its the second since the pandemic started. But celebrations are a little more normal this year at local restaurants with customers allowed to stay until the ball drops at midnight and later.

Last year, downtown Toledo looked like a ghost town as everything was closed by 10 p.m. because of the statewide curfew. But a year makes a big difference as restrictions are gone and businesses are allowed to remain open at their normal hours.

Restaurants like Benchmark in Perrysburg are able to welcome back customers for a normal New Years Eve after changes last year.

But chef Jeff Dinnebeil says the entire year was marked by change with the curfew ending, vaccines rolling out and the constantly-changing guidance on masks.

"This year seems like a very long year," he said. "There's been lots of ups and downs. Everyone in the restaurant industry has had to adapt and be creative and kind of roll with the punches."

He admits even with COVID still around, they're in a much better place than last year.

Meanwhile, patrons over at The Village Idiot in Maumee also agree. Travis and Cristina Beaufait started dating at the start of the pandemic and tied the knot this year. But they say the journey was different.

"It was different because we really couldn't go out," Travis said, "so it was kind of like sitting at home. But I think it made us closer as friends, so we got to be friends first before we got married."

Others are also choosing to look at the positive takeaways from the year.

"2021 was not such a bad year," Linda Mermer said. "We had a lot of time off from our jobs and we got to spend a lot of time with our families."

Everyone said they hope COVID is the one thing that goes away in 2022 but they're not getting their hopes up.

"We just need to get used to it," Travis added, "and adjust and eventually it'll all work itself out. "

"At the end of the day, we have each other and that's all we can focus on," Cristina said.

Mermer says COVID isn't going anyway in 2022 so it's time to let people start making their own choices when it comes to the pandemic, while also facing any consequences that may come from those choices.

"I think it's time we let people make their own choices," she stressed.

Almost everyone agreed that 2021 gave them the chance to see family and friends they couldn't in 2020. And they hope the next year is marked by more time spent with family and more focus on the things in life that matter.