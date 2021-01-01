New Year's Eve celebrations earlier, simpler amid COVID-19

Most people chose to ring in 2021 with smaller celebrations, like grabbing a bite to eat.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — New Year's Eve celebrations in northwest Ohio looked a bit different as 2020 approached its end.

In a usual year, downtown Toledo would be packed with people, ready to ring in the new year at local bars and restaurants. But like everything in 2020, celebrations weren't exactly business as usual.

Instead, all indoor dining closed at 10 p.m. under the current state curfew. For many, the night was marked with early celebrations and dinners.

The general manager at Benchmark in Perrysburg, Jon Mickle, said finances boomed, but typical celebrations were a bust.

"(In) any other year, we'd be open 'til midnight, so we are losing two hours of dinner service at the end of the night tonight, which probably translates into one more full seating of the restaurant," Mickle said.

Mickle said there was one positive difference this year: the addition of takeout.

"Obviously being New Year's Eve, we're very busy in the restaurant," he said, "but I think that we're going to see quite a bit of carryout business as well."

Some customers at Benchmark said they wanted to stay local if they were going to go out to celebrate.

"This is the first time I've been to this restaurant and I have to say everything I've had is fantastic," Maumee resident Chet Clocksin said.

Clocksin and his wife decided to have an early dinner and then watch movies at home. Like Christmas and Thanksgiving, they said they couldn't have the typical large family gathering, but they're still grateful for all they do have.

"Thankful for everything, right," he said. "I mean we're out here able to eat at a nice restaurant. We're blessed. I feel we're blessed."

While the year's goodbye party was quaint, many expressed excitement to see it finally come to an end.

"I'm thankful this is the last day of the year," Sylvania resident Roger Debelly said.

He echoed a feeling most people shared on the last night of 2020.

"Looking forward to seeing it in the rearview mirror," he added, "but it's not going to change much. We still have things we have to deal with."

But Debelly said that while the year has been tough, he still has all that counts.

"We made it through. Our family has made it through healthy. Everyone that I know has made it through healthy," he said. "That's all I care about."

People seem to be reflecting on blessings while moving and looking forward.