Oregon's Mike Beazley tapped to find grants for the Toledo region

Beazley said he's ready to put his 40 years of local political expertise to use in this new position by bringing as much federal, state, and private grant money as possible into the county in a coordinated way. "This region has been not as successful as it should be, or could be, in leveraging those dollars, bringing a focus to it and coordinating our efforts," Beazley said. Beazley said he'll serve as a consultant for local organizations such as the city of Toledo, Lucas County, and even the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority and local colleges, showing them what grants are available. Beazley also will help them through the application process.

Beazley said that the modern grant process requires collaboration for grants to be considered. Previously multiple applicants from the same region would step on each other's toes competing rather than cooperating for grant dollars.



"By working together we can get a lot more things done, and leverage more opportunity for our region and our growth," Beazley said.



In his new role, Beazley will be working inside One Government Center, near colleagues such as Sandy Spang, Toledo's commissioner of economic development. Spang said Beazley's work to coordinate grants will potentially bring in millions of dollars for all kinds of projects across the region.



"Dollars that can help with infrastructure, work place development, economic development, housing, education, so I think it's going to be a really powerful combination," Spang said.



In addition to Beazley's role as a grant finder, ConnecToledo is also looking for a grant writer to work alongside him and submit the requests. Once that role is filled and a replacement for Oregon's city administrator has been found, Beazley can begin in earnest.



"With those dollars available, we want to make sure we're in play and sure sure we're bringing a focus and making a coordinated effort to getting things done for this region," Beazley said.