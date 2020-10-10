New Toledo bar hopes return of sports will bring people back downtown

Firefly is set to open in Hensville on Nov. 20. The owners hope the return of the Walleye in January will bring more people back out.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The coronavirus pandemic has forced many downtown Toledo businesses to close their doors. But there are some that had plans to open before the health crisis and are still moving forward.

Firefly is a new upscale bar looking to open up on North St. Clair street next month. The owners admit it has been a challenge, but they have good feelings about it.

"We're seeing a lot of enthusiasm come back to downtown as well," owner Greg Zilba said. "Some of our local bars downtown here are really starting to pick up some foot traffic."

Zilba and his partner and general manager Geoff Scott delayed their opening for months due to the pandemic. But they say the extra time has helped them to plan better and prepare for a safe, strong opening for the community.

"They just want something new," Scott said. "And there's unfortunately a lot of places closing in downtown Toledo and Toledo in general."

The new bar will have craft drinks, upscale wine, international street food, a rooftop opening in the spring, live music and even a takeout window for social distancing.

"We have a DORA window on the side of the building to where if COVID does freak you out, all you have to do is come downtown, order your drink and your food through the window and keep walking downtown," Scott explained.

The Mud Hens season was called off back in the spring and many of the businesses downtown took a hit with that decision.

"It was devastating," customer Lenny Coutcher said. "Hurting wasn't the word for it."

The Walleye also ended their season early, but announced they are returning in January with a 62-game season.

But, there's been no word yet on if fans will be allowed to attend.

"If they don't, I don't see how it's going to help the businesses," said Coutcher.

Scott and Zilba stressed that sports make up a majority of the big events downtown during the year.

"The sports teams and the Walleye and the announcement they made today that they're going to come back in January..." Scott said. "We're really hoping they allow fans, because the fans, that's what feeds downtown."

Despite the shutdown earlier this year, some downtown businesses have bounced back better than expected. But the future is still uncertain.

"We really want just everything to get back to as normal as we can possibly get it," Zilba said. "And as soon as we can have that happen, the better for everyone down here."

Zilba noted even if things do get worse from the pandemic, he believes in the community and thanks them for how much they have supported the downtown during this hard year.