New Tiffin mayor, three new council members begin time in office

The three new city council appointments come a few weeks after Tiffin's new mayor was appointed by council.

TIFFIN, Ohio — Four people are starting new elected positions in Tiffin even though none of them ran for office.

This city's chaotic summer reached its peak last month when then-Councilman Zack Perkins was appointed mayor, but resigned the next day. WTOL 11 learned various allegations, including sexual misconduct, were made against Perkins by a concerned citizen.

Now, a new mayor and three new city council members are settling into their new roles.

Mayor Dawn Iannantuono served on city council for six years, and before that 18 years on the Tiffin school board.

After being selected by council to serve out former Mayor Aaron Montz's mayoral term, she says she is acting more like a captain of a ship to help guide the city, but doesn't intend to run for re-election.

"I want to get them through, keep us moving forward," Iannantuono said. "And then this way whoever comes in is elected by the citizens and let that person take over at that point. And I will help as much as I can."

Iannantuono says she's spent the first few weeks as mayor getting to know city department administrators and staff to better understand how the city operates.

"It was great. It gives me a perspective on what's going on in the community, what's going on in their departments," she said. "Because it's not just me, it's this entire staff that keeps this city moving forward and they do a great job. And I wanted to them to know they could approach me, I can approach them, and it was a lot of fun."

On Monday night, three new Tiffin city council members were sworn in after being appointed.

Cheyane Thacker ran for council last election, but lost.

She was appointed by the Seneca County Democratic Party to fill former council member Ben Gillig's seat.

She now views this appointment as a chance to help the city continue it's economic upswing.

"I think some people are concerned with the possibility of a recession happening," Thacker said. "But I think if we keep at it, keep focusing on these local businesses, we'll be able to stay on that same upward trajectory."

Kevin Roessner was selected to fill Mayor Iannantuono's vacant seat on council.

His appointment, per the city charter, had to be made by city council.

He says bringing in multiple political outsiders may end up helping Tiffin to adapt to changes in the city.

"Especially when you want to make changes, you don't want to be doing the same thing over and over to prevent that change from happening," Roessner said.

John Spahr has served as the Seneca EMA Administrator for three years, but said he had been eying a council seat for a while. He was appointed by the Seneca County Republican Party to fill Perkins' seat on council.

He believes these appointments will pan out fine, as they are only serving out previous officials terms.

And the public will have the chance to make changes at the polls if needed.

"If you're going after this job, it's because you want to do the work for the people at this level," Spahr said. "But also in 16 months, you're going to get a chance to say yes or no to four of us, actually seven of us."