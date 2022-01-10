Tentative contract deal gives Toledo fire chiefs raises, coronavirus bonus

Union members have ratified a new three-year deal with TFD battalion chiefs, now city council is set to vote on the agreement.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo City Council will likely vote later this month on a new three-year contract with the union that represents the fire department's battalion chiefs.

After three months of negotiating the Toledo Fire Chiefs' Association has reached a tentative deal with the city that will include 4 percent annual raises plus a one-time COVID-19 premium payment.

The last three-year contract between the battalion chiefs and the city expired Dec. 31, 2020. The new deal would begin retroactively Jan. 1, 2021 and expire March 31, 2024.

Because members of Toledo Firefighters Local 92 received raises in 2021, the battalion chiefs already received 4 percent raises retroactive to Jan. 1, 2021. They would receive 4 percent raises again in January 2022 and January 2023 if council approves the deal at the Jan. 18 meeting. Current bargaining unit members also will get a $2,500 lump-sum payment.

The contract also would include a one-time payment in recognition of the union members' service during the coronavirus pandemic. Current employees as well as any chiefs who worked in 2020 and retired in 2021 would get a $3,500 lump-sum payment.

The members of the Toledo Fire Chiefs Association ratified the deal in a Jan. 5 vote.

City council is scheduled to discuss the proposed contract during its agenda review session Tuesday, potentially voting at next week's regular meeting.