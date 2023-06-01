New summer program coming to Toledo city parks introducing baseball and hockey.

The Toledo Mud Hens and Walleye are helping out with the city's initiative to create safe, productive summer activities for kids

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Mud Hens are stepping outside of Fifth-Third Field to create new opportunities this summer for kids.

Montrice Wormely, a Toledo resident and father, says he has struggled to find available programs to keep his two sons active this summer.

Lucky for him, this week, Toledo's Parks and Youth Services announced the schedule for the "Let's Play Summer Tour."

Wormely says he's ready to sign up.

"It's a good program it gives kids things to do at a younger age and I'm most definitely interested in involving my kids with, so I mean I think its and awesome program to have we need that here in Toledo," said Wormely.

During the "Let's Play Summer Tour" program, the Toledo Mud Hens and Toledo Walleye will introduce baseball and hockey to children ages 6-13.

Wormely claims baseball is a popular sport, but hockey is rare for many kids to learn. He says since the city is teaching this for free, families need to take advantage.

"Kids need to learn all different aspects of all different sports because you never know where a child may tap into their better abilities so most definitely, I say the more the better," said Wormely.

This is a brand-new program, and a representative with the parks says it's the first time the Mud Hens will come out and show their skills to the community.

"The Mud Hens called a group of partners together and said- 'how can we improve our children's heath in this community?' So we started brainstorming on different ways we can do that and now we have 12 clinics this summer that are our first effort at trying to make that happen," Director of Parks and Youth Services for the City of Toledo, Joe Fausnaugh said.

Wormley says these camps are meant to help kids unwind and he hopes his kids get the chance to enjoy summer to the fullest.

"Just to be relaxed just have fun enjoy being kids and schools out you know it's their vacations and they most definitely deserve it," said Wormely.

Clinics start June 15th and run through early August. You can sign up online.