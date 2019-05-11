PERRYSBURG, Ohio — New stores are making their way to Levis Commons!

Sephora, Clean Juice and more coming soon to The Town Center.

"We are very excited about these enhancements to The Town Center,” Robert H. Spratt, Jr., President of Hill Partners, Inc. said. “These new shops and restaurants are a continuation of our promise to bring the best and most exciting experiences to the Levis Commons community.”

CLEAN JUICE

Clean Juice, the first and only USDA-Certified organic juice bar, will open their first northwest Ohio location at The Town Center.

As their name implies, Clean Juice is known for its fresh juices and smoothies.

However, their menu of certified organic items goes beyond drinkable nutrition by also offering various healthy bowls with ingredients such as acai, oats, nuts, fruit and granola along with gourmet toasts, a kid’s menu and a juice cleanse program.

Clean Juice’s new 1,300 sq. ft. store will open early December.

SEPHORA

Sephora, the world leader in beauty and personal care products, will open a new location at The Town Center, across from Books-A-Million on Levis Commons Boulevard. With their team of professional consultants and ever-increasing assortment of products from carefully curated brands, The Town Center’s Sephora will quickly become the go-to spot for local beauty enthusiasts.

The Town Center’s 4,554 sq. ft. Sephora store will open by Summer 2020.

C STERLING JEWELERS

C Sterling Jewelers is a family-owned and operated fine jewelry boutique moving to a new location at The Town Center. Known for their personal attention to customer service, C Sterling Jewelers carries many of the finest products from Kendra Scott, Tacori, and more.

C Sterling Jewelers’ new 1,256 sf. ft. boutique will open on November 11th.

For additional information on The Town Center at Levis Commons and for all new store announcements, please visit the Levis Commons website.

