The Lucas County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a new scam.

Deputies say some people are receiving texts and emails offering a way to "reserve a vaccine for the COVID-19" in return for credit card numbers and/or social security number.

A vaccine reserve program does not exist and the CDC is not offering anything in that nature.

If you receive such a call or email, you should not under any circumstances give any personal information or money away.

RELATED: US surgeon general: US cases are where Italy was 2 weeks ago

RELATED: Gov. DeWine warns daycare closures are coming in Ohio due to coronavirus

RELATED: Gov. DeWine says Ohio schools may be closed for rest of school year due to coronavirus

RELATED: Local Bars and Restaurants react to Governor DeWine's order to close