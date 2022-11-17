All hunters in Michigan must report their harvest within 72 hours or face a fine up to $500.

ERIE, Mich. — There’s a new rule for deer hunters in Michigan. They must report their harvest to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources within 72 hours of making their kill. If they don’t, they could receive a fine up to $500.

"All they're doing is trying to manage and they're trying to get real numbers,” said Brock Sinclair from Johnson’s Sporting Goods in Adrian, Michigan. “There are a lot of places up north where there is no reception so that's why they actually have it 72 hours.”

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has implemented this new rule due to the decline of reporting in the past couple of years. The DNR has hunters report their kills so it has an accurate estimate of deer harvest that season and the deer population.

“If you’re up north you may have to drive into town to get some hot coffee and report your deer,” said Sinclair. “But you know, you look at all the states that do reporting and ours is 72 hours. We cross the boarder south (and) that’s a 24 hour reporting rule down there.”

Hunters now must submit their report electronically. They can fill out their report on the DNR website or through its hunt fish app.

“It even says right in there when it comes to actually reporting it, that a family member can do it for you if you're not computer savy,” said Sinclair. “You don't have a smart phone.”

The firearm deer hunting season in Michigan began on Tuesday and continues through Nov. 30.