New rideshare program offers seniors opportunity to socialize without driving

MAUMEE, Ohio — Toledoans 65 and older can hang up their car keys for the next couple of months. There's a new ridesharing service that's providing transportation anywhere they want to go.

Make a call and buckle up. That's all seniors have to do in this free three-month ridesharing pilot program called AAA 'Round Town.

"A lot of seniors in the Toledo area still do not have access to transport, so we think this is going to be a welcome addition. It should succeed," the first rider, Fredrick Smith, said.

It's a partnership with AAA and Share Mobility to bring the first ride-sharing service in Toledo for seniors 65 and older.

It takes them anywhere they want; like shopping, movies or to get groceries.

"The goal here is to set up an easy way for them to get transportation, where they can call, they can talk to a person and set their appointment to do so," said Bob Kazmierczak, AAA automotive services director.

Lydia Robinson is also one of the first to get a ride with the new service. She and Fredrick Smith had plans to shop at Kohl's and then go to lunch.

They say there is a need for this type of program here because a majority of the transportation offered to seniors is medical-related.

"It gives seniors a chance to be independent on their own. They can go see their friends, they can go to the grocery stores. It's just something for them outside of their apartment or their homes by themselves without depending on family members to take them around," Robinson said.

Seniors get the opportunity to get out while allowing family members and caregivers some peace of mind.

The hope is to make the program a permanent service in Toledo.

"We're trying to learn from seniors how much they can budget for transportation each month, while we create a new membership plan for transportation," said Ryan McManus, founder and CEO of Share Mobility.

Right now, rides are offered Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More information on the program and how to sign up is available here.