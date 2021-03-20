New program in Tiffin looks to address students experiencing trauma at home

The Handle with Care program in Ohio looks to make sure students experiencing trauma at home receive the care and intervention they need to succeed in school.

TIFFIN, Ohio — Trauma doesn't stop during a pandemic. In fact, it's gotten more frequent.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused different forms of trauma and stress for everyone. But it's not always easy to know if students are experiencing any at home.

The "Handle with Care" initiative is helping kids by connecting them with first responders in a positive way.

"The idea behind Handle with Care is just share that information," Seneca County Family and Children First Council Sharon George said, "handle with care with the school staff if the child has experienced a traumatic event overnight."

Seneca County Family and Children First Council brought the program to Tiffin and Fostoria city schools this year. Tiffin City Schools' implementation of the program makes Seneca County the seventh county in Ohio and the first in the northern half of Ohio to have the program.

Coordinator Jill Gosche says it addresses many forms of trauma the kids may be facing.

"It could be criminal in nature, domestic violence, search warrants, things of that nature," she said. "It could be things that aren't criminal, like car accidents and fires."

Tiffin firefighters visited first graders at Tiffin Schools as part of the program. Fire chief Rob Chappell says first responders are often present for many traumatic events in kids lives, but they want kids to see them in a different light.

"We want to see their stories and listen to the things they may worry about," he said, "and being able to address that head on with them, letting them again see us as people."

Gosche says kids may be more open to talking to police officers and firefighters about issues they may be facing if they see them in a positive way.

"We can break that cycle of trauma," she said. "I only see good things in the future in hoping that those kids will have a different outlook and maybe a different view of first responders."

Gosche added this new communication will help teachers be proactive and get kids and families the help they need early on.

