James Mathias named new police chief of Findlay Police Department

Mayor Christina Muryn will officially swear in James Mathias on Monday, June 12.

FINDLAY, Ohio — The City of Findlay has found a new leader for their police force.

Current police captain of the Findlay Police Department, James Mathias, will be sworn in on June 12, 2023 as the new police chief.

Mathias began his career with FPD in 1995, where he was hired as a full-time officer. Prior to his appointment at Findlay Police Department, Mathias worked four and a half years with the Upper Sandusky Police Department and was Auxiliary Deputy with the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office.

While with the FPD, the incumbent chief has served in various positions and was honored with the John Edward Seman Award for Employee Excellence from the City of Findlay in 2014.

"We are committed to ensuring Findlay is a safe place to live, work, and raise families," Mayor Christina Muryn said. "The police chief plays a critical role in the pursuit of these goals and I am confident that Captain Mathias is the right person to lead our police department toward that shared vision."

Mathias will be officially sworn in at the City of Findlay Training Center on Monday, June 12, at 10 a.m.

