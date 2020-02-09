New playground construction still needs some volunteer help

The Kiwanis Club of Findlay will spend the next three days building a new playground near the Little Red School House.

FINDLAY, Ohio — The Kiwanis Club of Findlay is giving back to their community in a big way to celebrate it's 100th anniversary.

But they also could use some extra help from you.

A new playground is currently being built on the east end of Findlay on the grounds of the historic Little Red School House.

On Wednesday it was just a bunch of holes and poles, but volunteers from the Kiwanis Club of Findlay will be busy for the next three days putting it together.

Once complete, the Brucklacher Memorial Park, named after long time Kiwanis member Jim Brucklacher, will be one of the only parks within walking distance for the neighboring area.

"We know that there's lots of children that visit the school house for field trips every year, and also a large number that live in the neighborhoods nearby that don't have a park within walking distance. So, this playground seemed like the perfect way to celebrate our anniversary and honor Jim's memory," said Sarah Clevidence, Kiwanis Club of Findlay president.

The funds for the $180,000 project was raised entirely by the Kiwanis Cub of Findlay to celebrate their 100th anniversary.

Once complete, maintenance of the playground will be shared between the Kiwanis and the Hancock Historical Museum.

"The Kiwanis is all about serving the children of the world, and making a difference one child and one community at a time. And what can be more impactful for children than a safe, fun place to play," said Clevidence.

And the Kiwanis are still looking for volunteers to sign up for various shifts on Thursday and Friday.