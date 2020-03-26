FINDLAY, Ohio — The City of Findlay will soon have a new park.

The Kiwanis Club of Findlay has announced they will fund the construction of a 10,000 square foot park.

Brucklacher Memorial Park will be built on the grounds of the Hancock Historical Museum's Little Red Schoolhouse.

The estimated $183,000 project will fill a bit of a need for a public park on the far east end of Findlay.

"Of course we have a great park system in Hancock County and in the city, but we have Riverbend park which is a little bit further out and not walk able for the children that live in this neighborhood. An so this will be filling a void there with a great outdoor space for the children in the neighborhood," said Sarah Sisser, executive director of the Hancock Historical Museum.

The goal is to have construction for the park completed by June.

