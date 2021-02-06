Ottawa Hills Local Schools building new facilities focused on enhancing STEAM learning

Over the next year, the district will be building new facilities for all students in what's being called the 'Full STEAM Ahead Capital Campaign'.

OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio — Over the next year, Ottawa Hills Local Schools is investing millions of dollars in a building project to enhance all areas of student learning.

The district held a groundbreaking ceremony for the project on Wednesday.

The district will be building the new facilities in what's being called the Full STEAM Ahead Capital Campaign.

The campaign will focus on STEAM initiatives; science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

School officials say it's an all-in effort to enhance students' learning.

"Our new spaces will provide much more room, much more hands on experiences and really those opportunities for our kids to succeed," said Superintendent, Dr. Adam Fineske.

Once finished, students say this space will be anything they want it to be, whether it's a place to get one-on-one help or a quiet area for homework and studying.

"I am excited to have a place to go before, during, and after school. To study and do homework. Where I have the support from my teachers and tutors and have many different learning tools available," said Ottawa Hills student Rose Hajjar.

The project will cost $8.5 million, with the funds coming from their levies and a bond that was approved in last November's election.

It will also bring new heating and cooling systems to this part of the school.

"Our buildings are very old. They need renovated so that we can continue to challenge our students to give them what they need to be successful," said Fineske. "We have to renovate, we have to continue to challenge ourselves to do better and this project is really going to move us forward."

An additional $2 million is also being raised from the Ottawa Hills School Foundation to help complete the area's new enhancements.